Violation of govt. orders

KALABURAGI

28 June 2020 01:52 IST

In a clear violation of the State government’s direction not to transfer or post Gram Panchayat Secretaries and Second Division Account Assistants (SDAs) to vacant posts of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), the Kalaburagi ZP has posted Grade II officials to vacant PDO posts in Kalaburagi district.

The Principal Secretary for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in a circular issued to all the Chief Executive Officers in January 2018, had directed not to depute the GP secretaries and SDAs to the post of PDOs, lying vacant in the district. Further, the order says that all the PDOs, GP secretaries, and SDAs working in TP and ZP offices on deputation should return to their original posts/departments and the deputation orders should be cancelled immediately.

As per circular, equal scale officials (Grade-I) of panchayats can be deputed to avoid the hampering of works at the offices. The officials working in the officers of Ministers, MPs, legislatures and ZP offices against the sanctioned posts can be continued in the deputation.

In case, if the PDO post is vacant due to retirement, transfer, or suspension reasons, the additional charge should be given to grade–I panchayat secretary of the same panchayat or to the PDO of the neighbouring panchayat.

Though the government had repeatedly issued the circular in June 2014, January 2015, and in January 2018, with the warning not to take up such transfer or deputations without prior approval of the government, the Kalaburagi ZP neither appeared to have taken the required permission from the government in this regard while posting Grade II officials to act as PDOs.

According to the official records accessed by The Hindu in Kalaburagi the government rules were violated in nearly 10 panchayats including seven in Aland taluk, two in Afzalpur taluk and one at Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district where grade-II officers were deputed as PDOs.

Of the total 263 sanctioned PDO posts in the district, 70 were lying vacant due to different reasons.

RDPR principal secretary L.K. Atheeq speaking over the phone said that he would inquire with the CEOs.

Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive officer P.Raja said that Grade-II officials deputed as PDOs will be directed to return to their original post, and the PDOs will be given additional charge of such panchayats.