Vintage car rally adds to festivities

It was a trip down memory lane for many in Mysuru on Sunday when a fleet of vintage cars drove through the thoroughfares. A total of 50 vintage vehicles including 44 four-wheelers and six two-wheelers drove through the streets of Mysuru on the inaugural day of Dasara, evoking memories of a bygone era.

The vintage cars and motorcycles complemented the old world charm reflected in the heritage structures like the palaces, historic gateways and arches and pillars across the city. The vehicles will be in Mysuru on Monday and Tuesday visiting places of tourist interest before the participants depart to Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The main attraction of the car drive in Mysuru on Sunday was the 1937 model Sunbeam Talbot, previously owned by the last Viceroy of India Lord Mountbatten.

Driving the Sports Tourer model of the Sunbeam Talbot from Bengaluru, its present owner Dr Ravi Prakash was excited with the reception accorded to the rallyists by the district administration.

The convoy left Raj Bhavan on Sunday as part of the Royal Classic Dasara Drive to Mysuru 2019 and drove through the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, escorted by the police before arriving at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

After lunch, the rallyists interacted with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi and Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru district, at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel before setting out for a drive through the streets of Mysuru. They passed historic monuments before parking at Mysuru palace.

Ravi Prakash, president, Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI), said the participants of the rally will drive to Chamundi Hills on Monday, where they will visit Chamundeshwari Temple, before proceeding to Bandipur Wild Life Sanctuary. On Tuesday, they will participate in a Pagal Gymkhana at the Lalitha Mahal grounds at noon. Next, they will drive to KRS reservoir, where they are scheduled to drive on the dam, which affords a spectacular view of the water and the Brindavan Gardens.

The 125 participants in 50 vintage vehicles in the rally include members of the erstwhile royal families, business houses and industrialists from India and Sri Lanka.