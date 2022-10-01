Vintage car rally adds charm to Dasara fete

ADVERTISEMENT

The vintage car rally on the streets of Mysuru added charm to the Dasara festivities on Saturday as cars, with some of them over 100 years old, caught the attention of the people for their distinctive features.

The cars hit the road after a gap of two years and passers-by glimpsed the vintage beauties unceasingly.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and Pratap Simha, MP, flagged off the rally in Hebbal industrial area near Infosys campus. A vintage car exhibition at the same venue was also inaugurated on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrialist Gopinath Shenoy is the proud owner of the vintage cars. The dignitaries, including the Minister, rode in the cars to get a feel of it.. Mr. Shenoy and his family members were present.

The cars are 80 to 100 years old and are perfectly maintained by the family. Besides cars, vintage scooters were also on display.

The car rally began from Hebbal and concluded at Kurubarahalli, traversing through Outer Ring Road, Hunsur Road, Metropole Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, M G Road and Lalitha Mahal Road.

Congratulating Mr. Shenoy on behalf of the government, the Minister expressed happiness over his collection. . “No car looks the same and all are distinct with attractive features. The cars were manufactured in countries like Germany and the United States. It is not easy to maintain them but Mr. Shenoy has done it very nicely,” he said.