Vintage car rally add glitter to festivities

October 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The cars of yesteryears that once ruled Indian roads hit the roads of Mysuru on Friday, drawing attention of the holiday crowds and onlookers as a vintage car rally was organised as part of the ongoing Dasara festivities.

The impressive and most adorable automobiles of the bygone era added glitter to the celebrations as the cars were driven on the streets of Mysuru enlivening the festive ambience.

Star of Mysore and Mysore Mitra Chief Editor K.B. Ganapathy flagged off the rally in the presence of Mysore MP Pratap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Gopinath Shenoy, who has an impressive collection of vintage cars, Savithri Shenoy, and Madhava Shenoy. Mr. Shenoy has a collection at MGS Vintages in Hebbal Industrial Area near Infosys. An avid collector of vintage cars, Mr. Shenoy has acquired, preserved, and showcased vintage automobiles for many years.

The rally began at Hebbal and passed through Hunsur Road, Crawford Hall, Mysore Race Club Road, Lalitha Mahal Palace, and culminated at Kurubarahalli.

In total, 24 vintage cars took part in the rally. The cars include 1935 Rolls Royce Phantom-2, Ford-1909, Hindustan-10 –which is said to be the first car to be manufactured in Independent India. The car was manufactured in 1948. Ambassador Limousine, Cadillac 1930, Dodge Kingsway Custom-1964, Morris Minor 1955, Desoto Car 1930, 1931 Ford Model A, Standard Vanguard, Bedford Pickup, and 1952 Chevrolet Deluxe were among the cars that took part in the rally, a note said here.