Vinisha Nero seeks ₹200 crore for welfare of Christians

Vinisha Nero, nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community in the Legislative Assembly, on Friday urged the State Government to allocate ₹200 crore in the State Budget for 2022-23 for the welfare of poor people belonging to the Christian community.

In the Budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated ₹50 crore for the welfare of the Christian community.

Speaking on the budgetary allocations to various departments, Ms. Nero took exception to some Bills, including the anti-conversion Bill, passed by the State Government and said the Christian community had been rendering non-religious services in the fields of education and health sectors for many centuries.

All sacred texts

She welcomed the Government’s proposal on teaching the Bhagavad Gita in moral science classes in schools and urged the Government to consider teaching sacred texts of other religions also. She referred to the hijab issue and urged the Government not to mix politics with religion. She also opposed the Centre’s decision to scrap the nomination of Anglo-Indians to the Rajya Sabha.