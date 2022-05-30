Vinay Kumar Badge from Bidar clears UPSC

Vinay Kumar Gadge, a resident of Bidar district has secured all-India rank 151 in the Civil Services Examination 2021-22 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Mr. Gadge stood fifth topper in Karnataka. It was his fifth attempt. Presently, he is working as an Assistant Director at Cooperation Department, Bengaluru.

His father Sangshetty Gadge, is a retired Professor.