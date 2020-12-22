Vinay Kulkarni’s judicial custody extended

HUBBALLI

22 December 2020 00:38 IST

The CBI Special Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni by seven days. Vinay Kulkarni has been arrested in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

As his judicial custody ended on Monday, the CBI produced him before court via video conference from Hindalga Jail in Belagavi, where he is lodged at present. After hearing counsel for CBI, CBI Special Court Judge Gangadhara C.M. extended the judicial custody of Vinay Kulkarni for seven days and asked the CBI to produce him before court on December 28. Vinay Kulkarni’s uncle Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu mama has also been arrested. He is remanded in judicial custody till December 28.

Bail plea

Meanwhile, the bail plea by Vinay Kulkarni questioning the CBI Special Court’s order rejecting his bail application is scheduled to come up for hearing on Tuesday before the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench. The High Court has admitted the bail plea moved by Vinay Kulkarni’s counsel and has asked CBI counsel to file their objections before December 22.

