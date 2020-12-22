Vinay Kulkarni’s judicial custody extended

The CBI Special Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni by seven days. Vinay Kulkarni has been arrested in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar. He has been remanded in judicial custody.
As his judicial custody ended on Monday, the CBI produced him before court via video conference from Hindalga Jail in Belagavi, where he is lodged at present. After hearing counsel for CBI, CBI Special Court Judge Gangadhara C.M. extended the judicial custody of Vinay Kulkarni for seven days and asked the CBI to produce him before court on December 28. Vinay Kulkarni’s uncle Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu mama has also been arrested. He is remanded in judicial custody till December 28.
Bail plea
Meanwhile, the bail plea by Vinay Kulkarni questioning the CBI Special Court’s order rejecting his bail application is scheduled to come up for hearing on Tuesday before the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench. The High Court has admitted the bail plea moved by Vinay Kulkarni’s counsel and has asked CBI counsel to file their objections before December 22.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath