Vinay Kulkarni’s judicial custody extended again

Judicial custody of Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and his uncle Chandrashekhar Indi, alias Chandu Mama, arrested in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, has been extended again.
While Vinay Kulkarni, arrested on November 5 in Dharwad by the CBI, is lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi, Indi, arrested on December 15 from Vijayapura, is lodged at the Central Prison in Dharwad.
As their judicial custody ended on Monday, both were produced before the Special CBI Court in Dharwad via video conference and counsel for CBI appealed for extension of their judicial custody. The court granted their plea and extended judicial custody of the two till January 8.
Bail plea
Meanwhile, the bail application moved by counsel of Vinay Kulkarni in the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, is scheduled to come up for hearing on January 6. CBI counsel have been given time till January 6 to file their objections to bail.
