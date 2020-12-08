Vinay Kulkarni’s judicial custody extended again

The judicial custody of Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni was extended by another 14 days on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Court in Dharwad.
As Mr. Kulkarni’s judicial custody ended on Monday, CBI sleuths produced him before the court through videoconference facility. He is presently lodged at Hindalga jail in Belagavi.
The Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge and CBI Special Court judge C.M. Gangadhar held the hearing and remanded Mr. Kulkarni in judicial custody for another 14 days. He ordered the CBI sleuths to produce the accused before the court on December 21.
Mr. Kulkarni has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar and has been in judicial custody for the past 33 days.
Meanwhile, his bail plea is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, when the CBI counsel is expected to file objections. The court has already heard the arguments of Mr. Kulkarni’s counsel.
