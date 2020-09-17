Vinay Kulkarni’s close aides questionedin Yogeeshgouda Goudar murder case

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), investigating the murder of BJP leader and zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, questioned the close aides of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, and also the wife of the deceased Mallamma in Dharwad on Thursday.
Those who were questioned included Vice-President of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Shivanand Karigar who had played a crucial role in bringing Mallamma to the Congress against the wishes of her in-laws, Congress leader Nagaraj Gouri, Mahesh Shetty, Suma, sister of Mallamma, and her car driver.
Prashanth Kekare, personal assistant to Mr. Vinay Kulkarni too was questioned by the CBI sleuths. All the questioning took place in various rooms at the Dharwad Suburban Police Station. Questioning went on for over seven hours and concluded late in the evening. And, subsequently, all their statements were recorded, sources revealed.
Mallamma had initially raised her voice seeking justice for the murder of her husband and also led an agitation launched by BJP leaders. However, she switched sides and joined the Congress much against the wishes of her in-laws.
Mallamma and her sister Suma were reportedly questioned by the CBI sleuths on the political development and her decision to join the Congress. Mahesh Shetty, who has been accused of negotiating a truce with Mallamma, was also questioned for a few hours. Sources revealed that the sleuths were investigating the case from all angles and that they are now trying to look at the possibility of a political angle too in connection with the murder.
