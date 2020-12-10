Vinay Kulkarni’s bail plea posted for orders on Dec. 14

HUBBALLI

10 December 2020 01:12 IST

He has been arrested in connection with the murder of a ZP member

The CBI Special Court on Wednesday heard the objections of the counsels for the CBI with regard to the bail petition moved by Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeshgouda Goudar and posted the matter for orders on December 14.

The Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge and the CBI Special Court Judge C.M. Gangadhar heard the objections of the CBI. Filing objections to granting bail, Counsel for the CBI Sudarshan argued that Mr. Kulkarni was the key conspirator along with another accused Basavaraj Mutagi. He said already the witnesses had been intimidated and being a former Minister he had taken the entire system for a ride and misused the police.

The CBI counsel alleged that Mr. Kulkarni had stayed at Room 555 of Mayura Hotel in Bengaluru from June 6 to 20 in 2016 to conspire with henchmen and with Accused no. 1 (Mutagi) to kill Mr. Goudar. He also alleged that on June 16, 2016, he had met Mutagi near Sankey Tank in Bengaluru at 1.35 a.m. and made arrangements for the six accused to surrender before the police.

Mr. Kulkarni is presently lodged in the Hindalga Jail in Belagavi and his judicial custody has been extended till December 21.