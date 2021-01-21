Vinay Kulkarni’s bail plea in murder case rejected

The High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, on Thursday rejected the bail plea filed by Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni who has been arrested in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar.

On Wednesday, after hearing the arguments of both the sides, a single judge bench headed by Justice K.N. Nataraj posted the matter for order on Thursday and accordingly, announced it on Thursday rejecting the bail petition.

Appearing on behalf of CBI on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju had presented before the court the developments in the investigation so far and said that the statements of 164 persons had been recorded in connection with the case. He had contended that Mr. Kulkarni was in touch with Basavaraj Muttagi, the main accused in the murder case, before and after the murder. He had appealed to the court not to grant bail as the investigation had reached a crucial stage and if granted bail, Vinay Kulkarni, being an influential person, could influence witnesses. Following a direction from the court, CBI counsel had submitted statements of 164 people in the case to the court in a sealed cover.

Vinay Kulkarni’s counsel Shashikiran Shetty had countered the argument of CBI counsel and said that the arrest was politically motivated and his client should be granted bail.

It might be recalled that during the police investigation, Vinay Kulkarni’s name never cropped up. But after the case was handed over to the CBI, they grilled him and subsequently, arrested him. Arrested on November 5, Vinay Kulkarni is now lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi.