Vinay Kulkarni to be in judicial custody till February 4

The CBI special court on Friday extended the judicial custody of former Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, arrested in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, till February 4.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Chandrashekar Indi alias Chandu mama, uncle of Kulkarni, till February 4. Chandrashekar is lodged in Dharwad Central Prison, while Kulkarni is lodged in Hindalaga Jail in Belagavi.

CBI questioning

Meanwhile, the sleuths of the CBI have resumed interrogation of the close aides of the former Minister and others connected with the murder case.

On Friday, several persons, including close aide and main accused in the case Basavaraj Muttagi, personal assistant of the former Minister Vinay Prashanth Kekare, Vishwanath Yendigeri and the woman public prosecutor were summoned by the CBI sleuths and interrogated. With the High Court hearing the bail petition, the CBI had paused the interrogation.

The CBI’s questioning of the public prosecutor is in the wake of a letter to the Home Secretary by Gurunathagouda, elder brother of the slain zilla panchayat member. Mr. Gurunathagouda had reportedly complained that the public prosecutor was non-cooperative with the victim’s family. He had alleged that using his influence as a Minister, Mr. Kulkarni had got the woman public prosecutor transferred to Dharwad.

On Friday, she was questioned for over an hour by the sleuths. Sources said that Basavaraj Muttagi, Prashanth Kekare, and Vishwanath Yendigeri were questioned separately for few hours as well.