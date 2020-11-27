Vinay Kulkarni files fresh bail plea in murder case

Counsel for Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is now remanded in judicial custody in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, filed a fresh plea for bail for him on Thursday.

Vinay Kulkarni’s counsel filed the bail petition in the Special CBI Court in Dharwad. However, it did not come up for hearing on Thursday and it is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday. The former Minister’s counsel had filed a bail application on November 16 which was admitted for hearing and the CBI was given time to file objections. However, before the CBI counsel could file objections, Vinay Kulkarni’s counsel told the court that they were withdrawing the bail application raising many an eyebrow.

At present, Vinay Kulkarni, who is in judicial custody till December 7, is lodged in the Hindalaga Jail in Belagavi.