Vinay Gaonker is new DCP (Crime)

Mangaluru

08 August 2020 22:51 IST

Vinay Gaonker has been appointed as new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic). The State government transferred incumbent K. Lakshmi Ganesh and posted him as Additional Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru district.

Mr. Gaonker was the Assistant Commissioner of Police (City Crime Record Bureau) and had been promoted recently. He has served in various positions in the city including as Deputy Superintendent of Police, MESCOM Vigilance Squad.

