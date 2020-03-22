VIMS officer, kin suffer burns in accident in Ballari

Office Superintendent of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Venkanna and his two family members sufifer burns n a fire accident on Friday night.

Mr. Venkanna has been rushed to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and his wife Padmavathi and daughter Deepika were admitted at VIMS. A computer, furniture, books and other material worth over ₹80,000 have been destroyed in the accident. The family members said that the fire occurred after an electrical short-circuit.

It is learnt that Mr. Venkanna, in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday and the possible shutdown of petrol stations, had stocked around 10 litres of petrol at the house.

According to the police, the container developed a leak causing an odour in the house. The family members cleaned the container with a dry cloth. When they switched on the lights, there was a short-circuit and sparks fell on the petrol-stained cloth and it caught fire.

There were also some crackers stocked in the house and they caught fire and went off, increaseing the intensity of the fire.

Alerted by the sound of crackers, neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived and drenched the house helping to douse the fire and shifted the injured to the hospital.