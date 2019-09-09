Villages on the banks of three rivers facing threat of floods again

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said that after the increase of water inflow in the Krishna, the Malaprabha and the Ghataprabha, villages located on the banks of these rivers are again facing the threat of floods.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, he said that as a precautionary measure, two teams of NDRF are being summoned to tackle any eventuality.

He said that 14 bridges have submerged in the river waters and people who are likely to get affected, are being evacuated to safety.

Already, water has entered Aski and Nandagaon villages of Mudhol and Jamkhandi taluks and people are being shifted to safer areas.

All such evacuated people are being provided with food and other necessary facilities, he said.

“We are appealing to people living on the banks of these rivers to vacate their houses and move to safer places. When the water level depletes, they can come back,” Mr. Karjol said.

He said that Maharashtra has released 2.50 lakh cusecs of water from its Koyna dam. This water will reach the Almatti dam in Vijayapura district. Though the Almatti and the Narayanpur dams are discharging water into the river course to prevent floods, the possibility of floods cannot be entirely ruled out now, he said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary, Vijay Bhaskar visited flood-affected villages in Badami, Mudhol and Jamkhandi taluks of the district.

During his visit, he met residents of the affected villages and inquired about their condition. He also held meetings with officials.