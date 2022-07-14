No entry to Bharachukki falls, people in Chamarajanagar told to stay away from Cauvery river

Chamarajanagar district administration on July 14 issued an advisory to people living on the banks of the Cauvery river to shift to safer places consequent to an increase in outflow from the reservoirs upstream

Tourists at Bharachukki Falls in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. Water flow in Cauvery river has gone up following heavy rains in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Chamarajanagar district administration on July 14 issued an advisory to people living on the banks of the Cauvery river to shift to safer places consequent to an increase in outflow from the reservoirs upstream.

Incessant rains in the catchment area of the Cauvery and the Kabini rivers have augmented the inflow into reservoirs over the last few days. The Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini dams upstream are nearly full. As the rate of inflow has not abated, the outflow from the reservoirs has been high.

As on 3 p.m. on July 14, inflow into KRS dam was 77,798 cusecs and the outflow was 86,688 cusecs. At Kabini reservoir, the outflow at Beechanahallin in HD Kote was 28,000 cusecs. The combined discharge from both dams was nearly 1.15 lakh cusecs.

In view of the volume of water flowing downstream coupled with heavy rains in the command area of the dams, the water level in the rivers was rising steadily. Low-lying areas and villages on the banks of Cauvery river were expected to be inundated.

Hence, the deputy commissioner of Chamarajanagar Charulatha Somal issued an advisory cautioning people in Kollegal taluk – where the river flows — to relocate to safer places along with livestock.

The villages expected to face the brunt of flooding in Kollegal taluk include Mulluru, Hale Hampapura, Dasanapura, Hale Anagalli, Harale, Saraguru, Dhanagere, Yedakuria, and Sategala. Local authorities, who are monitoring the situation, said 10 villages with a combined population of about 20,000 people have been identified as being flood-prone. A relief centre has also been opened in case people need to be shifted.

Authorities have cautioned residents of these villages against venturing close to river banks to wash clothes or take their livestock for washing in the vicinity of the river. A team of staff from the district administration has fanned out to the villages to prevail upon the residents to heed to the warnings and also take precautionary measures.

People have also been warned against coming in proximity with electricity poles or taking shelter under trees or in dilapidated buildings during rains.

Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and village accountants have been instructed to use the traditional method of communication to draw people’s attention by beating drums in the rural hinterland. District and taluk officials have been instructed to remain in their respective headquarters to cater to any emergency.

People can dial 08226-223160 or call 9740942901 in case of an emergency.

In view of the rise in water levels, tourists are being stopped from visiting Bharachukki falls and Lushington Bridge in Kollegal taluk, and Hogenakkal in Hanur taluk.