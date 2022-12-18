  1. EPaper
‘Villages can see development only if officials work efficiently’

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur L. Chandrashekhar Nayak addresses a Zilladhikari Nade Halli Kade programme in Bommanal (EJ) village in Sindhanur taluk of the district

December 18, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Villages can see overall development only if officials of the government departments act responsibly to solve problems within prescribed time, Deputy Commissioner of Raichur L. Chandrashekhar Nayak has said.

He was addressing a Zilladhikari Nade Halli Kade programme in Bommanal (EJ) village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district on Saturday.

He said that district and taluk-level officials should work efficiently to solve civic issues and attend to people’s problems promptly to ensure that villages are seeing development.

“The issues related to the Revenue Department should be attended to immediately and resolved at the earliest as farmers are not supposed to come to offices to get their problems solved,” he advised the officials concerned.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatarao Nadagowda appreciated the initiative taken under the programme and said that earlier, villagers used to approach officials with their problems. After the introduction of the programme, officials themselves come to villages to hear their problems and solve them immediately, he said.

As many as 211 applications with problems related to Revenue and other departments were submitted during the programme. And, of them, 189 applications were disposed of on the spot.

