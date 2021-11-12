Villagers write to CM, seek better roads

Residents of Alagodu village near Balehole in Mudigere taluk have written to the Chief Minister demanding proper roads and internet connectivity. They resolved to approach the Chief Minister after local representatives did not respond to their problems. The residents have threatened to boycott all the elections if their demands were not fulfilled.

A.K. Srinivas, a resident of the village, in his letter to the Chief Minister said around 60 families had been staying put at Alagodu. The farmers and children find it difficult to reach the nearby places due to the bad road. Forget four-wheelers, even two-wheelers could not ply on the stretch of one-and-a-half kilometre. During the rainy season, the entire stretch turned into a muddy road, making it difficult even to walk.

“Whenever children and aged people fall sick, we face difficulty in taking them to hospital. Schoolchildren face this problem every day”, he said. He also pointed out the lack of internet connectivity in the locality. The people had to go in search of a better network in the village.

The residents said they had approached Mudigere MLA M.P.Kumaraswamy on this issue. But, there was hardly any response. If there was no response to the plea, the residents would boycott the elections, he added.