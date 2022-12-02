Villagers demand end to man-elephant conflict

December 02, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Hassan

Residents of Valahahalli in Hettur hobli of Sakleshpur taluk staged a protest on Friday demanding a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflict in the taluk.

Elected representatives, planters and agriculture workers participated in the protest. They raised slogans against the government for failing to stop the incidents of elephant attack.

The protest also witnessed an argument between H.K.Kumaraswamy, JD(S) MLA, and former MLA H.M. Vishwanath, a BJP leader. While addressing the gathering the former MLA held Mr. Kumaraswamy responsible for the ongoing problem. “The people elected him (Mr. Kumaraswamy) to raise his voice in the Legislative Assembly on their behalf. But he failed to stop elephants attacking people,” Mr. Vishvanath said.. Further, he alleged the legislator was getting a monthly payment of ₹4.5 lakh.

Countering the charges, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the allegation made against him was baseless and even the information about legislator’s salaray waswrong.

The protesters said that they would boycott the coming elections if the government failed to end the problem. All the elephants roaming in the district should be captured and relocated. The local people would not accept any other solution, they said.

Even as the protest was going on, a group of elephants were spotted treading into the agricultural area in Musavathur in Arkalgud taluk. So far, more than 75 people have died in elephant attacks in last 10 years in the district.

The State government recently sent a team of senior officers to study the situation and come up with recommendations to solve the problem. Later, the government took a decision to constitute task forces to tackle the conflict. Howevre, local people do not see it as solution to the problem.