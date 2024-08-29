Villagers take out protest march opposing toll plazas on Shivamogga-Shiralakoppa Road

Residents of many villages in Shikaripur taluk, on Thursday, August 29, took out a protest march in Shivamogga demanding the closure of two toll plazas on the road connecting Shikaripur and Shiralakoppa (State Highway 57).

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers began the march at Usha Nursing Home Circle and staged dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Along the march, the protesters raised slogans opposing the toll collection.

Two toll plazas – one at Savalanga and another near Shiralakoppa – are located within 35 kilometres. The people who commute to Shivamogga regularly have to pay the toll. Even after several requests, the regular travels have not been given exemption, Shivaraj Patil, president of the committee of the villagers, said.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take steps necessary for the closure of the toll plazas. The protesters threatened to block the plazas if they were not closed within the next 15 days.

Among the protesters were people representing various organizations of Shikaripur taluk took part in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.