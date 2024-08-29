GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers take out protest march opposing toll plazas on Shivamogga-Shiralakoppa Road

Published - August 29, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of many villages in Shikaripur taluk, on Thursday, August 29, took out a protest march in Shivamogga demanding the closure of two toll plazas on the road connecting Shikaripur and Shiralakoppa (State Highway 57).

The villagers began the march at Usha Nursing Home Circle and staged dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Along the march, the protesters raised slogans opposing the toll collection.

Two toll plazas – one at Savalanga and another near Shiralakoppa – are located within 35 kilometres. The people who commute to Shivamogga regularly have to pay the toll. Even after several requests, the regular travels have not been given exemption, Shivaraj Patil, president of the committee of the villagers, said.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take steps necessary for the closure of the toll plazas. The protesters threatened to block the plazas if they were not closed within the next 15 days.

Among the protesters were people representing various organizations of Shikaripur taluk took part in the protest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.