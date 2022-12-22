Villagers stage protest seeking land to bury the dead

December 22, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Hassan

Residents of Huttinagadde, a hamlet near Heruru in Koppa taluk, staged a protest keeping a body in front of the Nada Kacheri at Jayapura on Wednesday demanding land for burial ground in the village. They had kept the body of Manjaiah, 56, of the village who died on Tuesday, in the protest.

The villagers have been demanding land for burial ground for many years. They had threatened to boycott the Assembly elections in 2018. The officers had assured them sanction of suitable land, and made them withdraw the plan to boycott elections.

However, the demand remained unfulfilled. When Manjaiah died, they had no land to conduct the final rites. They took the body to Jayapura and staged the protest. ASP Gunjan Arya and others visited the spot and interacted with the protesters.

Suresh Naik, district secretary, Karnataka Janashakti, one of those who led the protest, told The Hindu that the village had 13 families, belonging to the Scheduled Castes. A majority of them were agricultural labourers. “Manjaiah, who died on Tuesday, is unmarried and his family has no land. “We had to protest seeking land to conduct the final rites. The government land, where the people used to bury the dead in the past, had been encroached upon”, Mr. Naik said.

Senior officers of the Revenue Department spoke to the protesters over phone and assured them sanction of suitable land within 20 days. Based on the assurance, the villagers took the body and conducted the rites in the government land shown by the officers.

“Manjaiah died around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. We completed the final rites by 6 p.m. on Wednesday after the protest. The villagers have resolved to intensify the protest if the officers failed to fulfill their assurance”, he said