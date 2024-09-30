ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers stage protest over elephant menace

Published - September 30, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of villages close to Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary staged a protest in Shivamogga on Monday, urging the State government to stop the elephant menace and release suitable compensation to the families affected.

Under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), the residents took out a march from Shivamogga Bus Stand to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a dharna.

KRRS president H.R. Basavarajappa, addressing the protesters, said the residents of villages in Puradal gram panchayat were facing difficulties due to elephants roaming in the region. A wild elephant trampled Hanumanthappa, a farmer of Aladevara Hosur near Puradal, to death in August.

The group of elephants has been damaging areca, coconut, banana and paddy farms. The government should rescue of villagers, he said.

Hebbur Nagaraj, who has been fighting for people displaced by the Sharavathi Project, said that the elephants roaming in the villages of Puradal, Sirigere, Bellur, Agasavalli and Thammadihalli had created a sense of fear among the residents. The Forest Department officials should drive the elephants back to the forest areas, he demanded.

M.D. Nagaraju, a leader of KRRS, said if the officers failed to act, the villagers would camp in front of the office of the Forest Department in Shivamogga.

