HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers stage protest in Mudigere

February 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of villages that were severely impacted by heavy rains in 2019 staged a protest in front of the Taluk Office in Mudigere on Friday, condemning the delay in providing them with alternative land. A few protesters tried to set themselves ablaze by pouring petrol on them.

The residents of Malemane, Madugundi and other villages joined the protest. Their houses and agricultural land were damaged during the heavy rains. The promise of granting them alternative land had not been fulfilled.

The protesters tried to enter the office, forcing the police to stop them. They had a heated argument with the police. As none of the officers bothered to listen to them, the protesters stated that they would end their lives. Timely intervention by the police did succeed in stopping their efforts.

Ashwath, one of the protesters, said that 11 families lost houses and land in the villages due to heavy rains. Even four years after the incident, they had not been provided with alternative land and shelter facilities.

The protesters withdrew their protest only after officers assured them that they would look into their demand. Ashwath, Suresh Gowda and others led the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.