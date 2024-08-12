Villagers stage protest against KIADB in Hassan over land at Lakshmisagar village

Hassan district unit of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on Monday, alleging that the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) officers were taking over the land that belonged to residents of Lakshmisagara in Hassan taluk forcibly.

The villagers staged a dharna and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

H.R. Naveen Kumar, district president of KPRS, said that 26 bagair hukum cultivators of Lakshmisagar villagers were granted 26 guntas each in survey number 35 of the village in 1977. Then the tahsildar of Hassan issued them temporary saguvali chits.

“Later in 1997, KIADB acquired a part of the land for Hassan Airport and paid compensation to the growers. However, now, the KIADB officers are claiming ownership of the remaining land and trying to acquire the land forcibly,” he alleged.

The protesters said they possessed the land and had been cultivating it. “Even now, the RTC (pahani) of the said land is in the name of the villagers. KIADB has no right to claim it. The Revenue Department officials should subdivide the land (podi) among the grantees after taking proper measurements,” they said.

They also urged the district administration to ensure KIADB officials do not bother the cultivators.