ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers return saris allegedly gifted to them in K.R. Pet

May 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Some voters in K.R. Pet Assembly constituency in Mandya district near here returned the saris allegedly gifted to them as an inducement for their support in the polling held on Wednesday.

The villagers alleged supporters of Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also the BJP candidate for K.R. Pet constituency, had distributed sari and chicken to voters in Ganjigere village of K.R. Pet taluk.

The villagers were seen throwing saris in front of a house believed to belong to a supporter of the BJP candidate. The villagers also shouted slogans against the BJP while returning the saris that had been gifted to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US