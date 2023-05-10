HamberMenu
Villagers return saris allegedly gifted to them in K.R. Pet

May 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Some voters in K.R. Pet Assembly constituency in Mandya district near here returned the saris allegedly gifted to them as an inducement for their support in the polling held on Wednesday.

The villagers alleged supporters of Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also the BJP candidate for K.R. Pet constituency, had distributed sari and chicken to voters in Ganjigere village of K.R. Pet taluk.

The villagers were seen throwing saris in front of a house believed to belong to a supporter of the BJP candidate. The villagers also shouted slogans against the BJP while returning the saris that had been gifted to them.

