Villagers protest against immersion of ashes

Mysuru

04 May 2021 23:05 IST

Local people in Srirangapatna on Tuesday blocked the road leading to the Cauvery Sangama to prevent people from immersing the ashes of the dead.

Though immersion of ashes has been banned since last month following the outbreak of COVID-19, there were instances of people violating the protocol. The norms were complied for a few days but gradually there was an increase in the number of people performing the immersion rites.

COVID fear

With the surge in COVID-19 cases there was a fear among the lvillagers near Ganjam and surrounding areas that there could be a local outbreak and hence created a road blockade.

Advertising

Advertising

A section of the priests have called upon the government to designate a few places where the bereaved family members of the deceased could immerse the ashes. and perform rites.