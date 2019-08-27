Villagers pour out woes before Central team

The Central team which had come to Bagalkot to assess damage due to floods not only witnessed the fury of nature but also heeded the grief of the flood victims on Monday.

During its visit to various flood-affected villages in Chikkapadasalagi and Aski villages, the villagers poured their grievances before the team.

Since the people were speaking in Kannada and the Central team could not understand it, Deputy Commissioner, R. Ramchandran was translating it for the officials. The villagers, most of them who have lost almost everything to nature’s fury, were demanding the officials to offer aid to restart their lives.

The team visited flood-affected habitation, bridges that have been damaged and standing crop that have completely withered.

Later, speaking to media persons, Prakash, Joint Secretary of Home Department of the Union Government, said that the floods have severely damaged life of people.

Stating that they are collecting details of damage, he, however, said that they would conduct one more visit to collect accurate information of the damage for submitting it to the Union government.

Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi, who was present at Aski village, urged the officials to provide permanent solution as the village has been facing floods regularly.

On the demand of villagers to supply fodder, Mr. Ramchandran said that they are getting fodder from Ballari which would later be distributed among the farmers.

During the team’s visit to Yadwad village in Mudhol taluk, the farmers demanded the officials to pay compensation of ₹ 1 lakh per acre for sugarcane crop loss as the entire crop has been washed away in the floods.

The team visited villages of Badami, Pattadakal, Kaladgi to assess the damage and meet the people. During the visit, MLC S.R. Patil and MP P.C. Gaddigoudar, who accompanied the team, said that beside agriculture, a large quantity of horticulture crop has also been destroyed completely.

On the day, the team viewed photographs of floods and its effect on the lives of the people. The photos showed the gravity of the situation.