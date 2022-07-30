Villagers plan protest march against forest officials

They complain 10 youths were arrested and ill-treated over tree cutting

Residents of villages in the Kargal range of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district have resolved to take out a 22-km protest march from Biligaru to Kargal on August 5, condemning alleged harassment by the local forest officers.

The RFO of Kargal recently registered a case against 10 youths of Uralagallu village on allegations of cutting trees in the forest area. The officers arrested a few of them and allegedly ill-treated them in their custody. The villagers claimed that the youths had only cut a few trees to allow movement of vehicles to the village, which has no access to the outside world. The residents, in a meeting at Tumari village, resolved to take out the protest march and demand disciplinary action against RFO Pramod and other officials.

Around 60 people stay put in Uralagallu village. They settled there decades ago after they were evicted for the Sharavati reservoir project. Since then they had no access to electricity. The children had to walk long distances to reach the anganwadi centre or a primary school. The Forest Department had been opposing any construction activity citing its rules.

G.T. Satyanarayaan, former president of Tumari panchayat, said the youths of the village had cut a few trees so that vehicles could reach their place. “They had not cut trees for timber purpose. For decades they have been denied basic amenities. Instead of responding to their problems, the administration is harassing them”, he alleged.

The forest officials made the arrested youth to pose for cameras holding slates displaying their names. “The officers hand-cuffed the youths and tortured them. We are all shocked to hear the harassment they had undergone”, he said.

Notice

Meanwhile, the issue came up for debate during the KDP review meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also in charge of the district, directed the officers to issue a notice to the RFO and take further action.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa had raised the issue and demanded action against the officer.