Karnataka

Villagers oppose liquor shop

The residents of Meguru in Koppa taluk have appealed to the district administration not to allow liquor shops in the village. They submitted memoranda to the district administration, here on Monday, in the wake of efforts by some people to set up a shop in the village.

In their appeal, the residents said that earlier there was an arrack shop in the village. It was closed following protests by the villagers. However, now some people had been making efforts to bring a liquor shop to the village. The district administration should not give clearance to set up the shop, they demanded.

Hagalaganchi Venkatesh, Ganesh, Sowmya, Suresh and a few others visited the offices of Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Excise in this regard on the day.

