Villagers oppose KIADB’s land acquisition move in Hadinaaru

People of Hadinaaru and surrounding villages in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district have voiced their opposition to the proposed land acquisition move of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

The KIADB intends to acquire nearly 1,057 acres of land in five villages including Hadinaaru which abuts a large lake and is a major biodiversity hotspot that plays host to winter migratory birds.

The people of the region met on Sunday and reiterated their resolve that they would not be swayed by compensation offers and would prefer to retain the land and lead an independent life.

The move came following the preliminary notification issued by the KIADB to acquire the land in a bid to expand the existing industrial layout. Though the notification is dated June, it was issued to the villagers only in July and the local people have already expressed their opposition to it in a public hearing held some time ago.

Threat to biodiversity

Mr. Kiran, one of the stakeholders from the village said the community has firmly opposed the move to acquire their land as they preferred to be farmers. The expansion of the Immavu industrial area would also spell ruin to the biodiversity of the region surrounding Hadinaaru and its famed water body.

Migratory birds including bar-headed geese fly in from Tibet, Mongolia and central Asian region in hundreds and find sanctuary in the lake and would be disturbed if the industrial area is expanded, according to Kiran who owns land in Hadinaaru village. Other stakeholders even questioned the need for expanding the industrial area as the existing swathe of land was yet to be allotted to entrepreneurs.

The five villages which are affected by the KIADB move is also in an area where irrigation facilities are well developed and farmers have coconut plantations, sugarcane, banana plantation and also grow fruits and vegetables. The proposed land acquisition is likely to affect over 700 farmers in the region who are opposed to KIADB’s move.

The local community members averred that they have inherited the land from their forefathers and know no other vocation. Nanjappa, one of the residents of the region said the land acquired in the past was yet to be developed by the KIADB and no major industries have come. So the move to expand the industrial area is questionable, he said.