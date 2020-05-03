Villagers’ mite

At a time when the nation is fighting a pandemic and people coming forward to offer donation to help tide over the crisis, a small village located in Vijayapura district has decided to do its bit by offering financial aid to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Tajpur, a hamlet located in Babaleshwar Assembly constituency, has a population of nearly 500, but the generosity of the villagers seems to be far bigger than their numbers.

The villagers joined hands in collecting donation from each family based on their financial capacity.

“Finally, we ended up collecting ₹ 1,73,100 from the villagers which will be given to the State government,” said Basappa Walikar, a resident of the village.

He said that when the State needs funds to provide relief to the people who are suffering owing to lockdown, the villagers thought it was their duty to extend a helping hand in their limited capacity.

Mr. Walikar said that a majority of the people are farmers.

He said that the collection happened over a couple of days after the elders raised the matter.

“The villagers readily accepted the proposal and decided to offer money as per their capacity. Some gave less and others gave more, but what is important is their humane gesture,” he added.

The money was handed over to Babaleshwar Tahsildar Mallikarjun Arkeri on Sunday. Villagers Satyappa Goni, Hanumanth Ganiger, Sharanappa Bijjaragi and Srishail Uppar were present.