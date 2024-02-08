GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers in Sakleshpur in fear as lone tusker attacks two persons in Karnataka

The lone tusker is said to be responsible for the death of a labourer at Mattavara in Belur taluk in January

February 08, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Sakleshpur (Sakaleshpura) in in Hassan district of Karnataka. Forest Department officials believe that the wild elephant is roaming in Ballupete, Kalkunda, Irukuhalli and neighbouring villages.

A file photo of Sakleshpur (Sakaleshpura) in in Hassan district of Karnataka. Forest Department officials believe that the wild elephant is roaming in Ballupete, Kalkunda, Irukuhalli and neighbouring villages. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Residents of Ballupete, Kalkunda, Irukuhalli and neighbouring villages in Sakleshpur taluk of Karnataka have been living in fear for the past two days as a wild tusker is roaming in their locality. The animal attacked two agriculture labourers, leaving them injured, at Lakkunda on February 7.

The lone tusker is said to be responsible for the death of a labourer at Mattavara in Belur taluk in January. The residents have spotted the animal moving alone in the plantations, on busy roads, and human habitats. Earlier, it was part of a herd. However, recently, it had separated from the group.

Ramesh and Shaswath suffered injuries after the animal attacked them while they were working at an estate in Lakkunda. Ramesh is severely injured. He was taken to the government hospital in Sakleshpur before being shifted to Hassan.

Forest Department officials have appealed to the public to be cautious as the tusker has been roaming in nearby villages. The department abandoned the operation to capture wild elephants in January after the elephants that were meant to be captured gathered in a group deep in the forest. Now, the local people have demanded that the government capture problematic elephants and translocate them.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.