Karnataka

Villagers facing drinking water crisis block Kalaburagi-Shahbad Road

Residents of Nandur village, who came with empty pots, blocking a road in protest against shortage of potable water in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Residents of Nandur village, who came with empty pots, blocking a road in protest against shortage of potable water in Kalaburagi on Monday.  

Vehicular traffic disrupted for over an hour; officials promise action

Residents of Nandur (B), Nandur (K) and hamlets nearby on the outskirts of Kalaburagi disrupted vehicular traffic on Kalaburagi-Shahbad Road for over an hour on Monday in protest against shortage of potable water.

The protest was led by Raita Abhivriddhi Sangha and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha. The agitators, mostly women, carrying empty plastic pots, blocked the road for an hour.

Raita Abhivriddhi Sangha president Umapathi Patil said that the villagers have been facing hardships as potable water was not being supplied sufficiently in the village for the past two months.

The villagers have to go to distant places to fetch water, he added. A resident Pramod Patil said that they were facing drinking water scarcity amid borewells going dry. He said that officials and elected representatives of the panchayat had failed to solve the issue. The village wells have dried up and drinking water supply is erratic, he added. The agitators dispersed after officials promised to redress the problem at the earliest.

