Villagers determined to continue with Sidi ritual in Holenarsipur

The residents of Hariharapura and nearby villages in Holenarsipur taluk have resolved to go ahead with the Sidi ritual (hook swinging) as part of the Udusalamma festival on Saturday, even after directions from the taluk administration against it.

People of seven villages are set to participate in the festival. A few Dalit men of Chakenahalli village are expected to perform Sidi and have been fasting for the past several days, as is customary. Sidi involves inserting iron hooks into bodies and making them dangle from a tree trunk mounted on a wooden pedestal.

The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017 prohibits such practices. The district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha and other officers on March 26 to ensure the practice is not continued this year. In their appeal, the organisation maintained that a few Dalits of Chakenahalli village have been following this practice in the name of tradition. In April 2016, a Dalit youth died while performing Sidi at Hebbal village of Belur taluk, when the wooden pole broke into two pieces.

H.T. Gururaj, district president of the BGVS, demanded that the administration not allow the practice to be continued.

When The Hindu contacted K.R. Srinivas, tahsildar of Holenarsipur, he said he had held a meeting with the villagers and advised them against continuing the practice. However, a resident of Chakenahalli said preparations were still on to conduct the ritual. “Despite the strict instructions from the taluk administration, the devotees are not ready to give up the practice. Two or three people have been observing fast for past five days, as part of the custom, and they will get the hook inserted into their bodies early morning on Saturday,” he said.