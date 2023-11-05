Villagers demand closure of polluting rice mill

November 05, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Alleging that Sri Shanti Udyog Rice Mill at Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district was causing air pollution, people from Hosa Hirebenakal staged a demonstration outside the mill and demanded its closure.

The agitating villagers alleged that the dust emitted from the mill caused serious health problems, including asthma, among the people, especially the children and ailing elderly.

“We have informed the rice mill owners about the pollution and serious health problems that it has been causing for the last four years. Despite our repeated appeals and reminders, the mill owners took no measures to control it. We have left with no option but to protest,” Pampapathi, a resident of the village, said at the agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our entire village is filled with dust. Open yards in front of our houses, water sources and even our utensils are filled with the rice mill dust. The air is completely polluted with the dust. Our children are suffering from cold, cough and even visual eyesight problems because of the dust. We are forced to spend thousands of rupees for hospital because of the dust emitted by the mill,” Lakshmamma, another villager said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.