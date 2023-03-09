Villagers complain of mysterious balloon in Karnataka

March 09, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Belagavi

Police rushed to a farmer’s field in Gaddi Karivinakoppa village near Bagewadi in Belagavi district of Karnataka on March 9 after villagers complained of a mysterious balloon.

They had found a deflated balloon fallen on the ground. The balloon had a battery set and a plastic box containing something resembling an electronic circuit. The parts were retrieved and taken to Belagavi.

Some villagers speculated that it was a spy balloon sent by enemy forces. Some claimed that it was similar to the Chinese balloons flown over the U.S.A. Young people began uploading images and videos of the Chinese balloons, along with that of the balloon found in the village, on social media.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said experts of the forensic sciences laboratory would examine the material.