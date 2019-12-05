Villagers catch two trying to kidnap child

Villagers caught two youths who were trying to kidnap a child in Athani on Wednesday. A commuter at the Athani bus stand noticed that the child was repeatedly falling asleep and waking up as if in a stupor.

He told his friends and they confronted the two adults who were with the child. It was revealed that they were drunk. They blabbered that he was not well and was suffering from giddiness.

Later, the villagers realised that the two adults, who were not related to the boy, had forcefully forced the seven-year-old boy to drink alcohol. They had kidnapped him from Mugalkhod village and were planning to take him to Kalabuargi. The accused, Vishwanath Patil and Vishu Hattihal, were apprehended by the villagers who called the police to the scene. The police have taken the two into custody.