Villagers boycott inter-caste couple; case booked

December 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumsi police in Shivamogga taluk have registered a case against 19 residents of Horabail village on charges of boycotting an inter-caste couple.

A boy belonging to the Jogi caste (Category 1) married a Scheduled Caste girl four months ago. There are about 35 families from the Jogi community in the village. Except for a few, the majority of the families boycotted them. The girl filed a complaint with the Kumsi police on Wednesday against 19 people.

Officers of the taluk administration, Social Welfare Department, and the police held a meeting at the village on Thursday. The officers appealed to the villagers not to indulge in caste-based discrimination.

