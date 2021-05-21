Villagers block vehicles of forest officials

Residents of Santaveri in Chikkamagaluru taluk, on Thursday, stopped vehicles of senior officers of the Forest Department, who were allegedly on their way to a guest house in Kemmangundi to spend their free time, amidst strict lockdown.

The villagers, who noticed the movement of many vehicles, stopped them in the afternoon and took objections to officers holding a party in the guest house, when strict lockdown had been imposed in the district. The villagers argued that the district administration had restricted the entry of people from other districts to Chikkamagaluru, as the number of COVID-19 cases had been increasing. The officers, who could not convince the villagers, returned from the place.

It is said that top officials of the department were camping at Seegekhan guest house, part of the Bhadra Wildlife area for the last two days. They were stopped on their way to Kemmangundi.