Villagers assault three youth mistaking them for thieves

August 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Chikkodi Police rushed to Jodakurali village in Belagavi district on Wednesday and rescued three youth who were tied to a pole and beaten up by villagers who mistook them for thieves.

Earlier in the morning, four youth arrived in the village and were going from home to home, asking for someone’s address.

However, some villagers got suspicious and began asking them about their identity. One of the youth ran away leaving the other three behind.

This made the villagers believe that the youth were thieves who had come to rob them.

The villagers then tied the three youth up to a pole in the middle of the village and beat them up.

Meanwhile, someone called the police.

“By the time we reached, the youth were seriously injured as they were mercilessly beaten up. Our team rescued the victims and admitted them to a hospital,” a police officer said.