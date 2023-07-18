ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers assault man, hand him over to police for theft of bullock

July 18, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Manjunath is seen tied to a tree at Jambaga village in Kalaburagi district after being charged with theft of a bullock. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Charged with the theft of a bullock, a man was tied to a tree and beaten up by villagers in Jambaga in Kalaburagi district on Monday. He was later handed over to Kalaburagi Suburban Police.

As per information provided by the villagers, Manjunath, a resident of Jambaga (B) village, had stolen one of the two bullocks belonging to Mallanna Degaon of the village and also, made an attempt to sell it in a neighbouring village.

They added that the buyers, who suspected the bona fides of the vendor, discovered the theft by enquiring more about the animal. They then informed the villagers in Jambaga.

Then, the latter rushed to the spot and took away the animal and Manjunath to their village. They tied the man to a neem tree in the village and beat him up before handing him over to the police, the villagers said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chetan R. confirmed that the man has been taken into custody on the charge of theft of a bullock. Further legal action is being taken.

“We will also take the statement of the accused and subject him to medical examination to see whether he was assaulted and follow the due legal procedure,” Mr. Chetan said.

CONNECT WITH US