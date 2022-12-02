Villagers approach DLSA seeking road, basic amenities

December 02, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - YADGIR

Upset over the inordinate delay in laying a proper road to their village, residents of Koddaddi approached the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Yadgir on Friday seeking a direction to the administration for laying a road between Koddaddi and Kadamgera in Wadagera taluk of the district.

Receiving a memorandum submitted to him by the residents on Friday, Senior Civil Judge and member of DLSA Sahil Ahmed Kunnibhavi immediately took up the issue with the concerned and directed them to initiate action immediately.

The judge called up the Taluk Panchayat, Panchayat Development Officers and the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat and told them to take up the road repair work on priority without any further delay.

Earlier, airing their grievances before the judge, the residents said that 125 people from 30 families are residing in the village. However, because of the lack of proper road connectivity from the village to Kadamgera, the residents, particularly pregnant women, schoolchildren, the aged, and others, faced hardships while commuting.

They told the judge that despite their repeated pleas, the officials had failed to respond. And, that is why they have approached the DLSA for relief.

Asking the officials to immediately take the requisite steps, Mr. Kunnibhavi said that if the work is not taken up immediately, he will register a complaint. He also said that he will personally visit the village to inspect the facilities provided by the administration.