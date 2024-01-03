ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers allegedly assault Dalit for entering Gollarahatti in Tarikere taluk of Karnataka

January 03, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

On January 2, Tarikere police registered the case against 15 persons under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides various sections of the Indian Penal Code

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of an excavator. The complainant operates an excavator. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

A Dalit of M.C. Halli in Tarikere taluk has filed a complaint with Tarikere police alleging assault by a group of people of Gollarahatti at Geramaradi village for stepping into their street as part of his work on January 1.

Maruthi, 25, an operator of an excavator, said that he visited Geramaradi to demolish a house that belongs to Ravi. As he was going through Gollarahatti, residents stopped his vehicle and allegedly assaulted him objecting to his entry to a street where people of the Golla community reside. They said entry of Dalits to the street would spoil the sanctity of the Ranganatha Swamy temple in the village. The group allegedly took ₹20,000 in cash from his pocket.

On January 2, Tarikere police registered the case against 15 persons based on Maruthi’s complaint under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US