Villager climbs up telecom tower in Shivamogga district

Hassan

28 January 2022 16:47 IST

He wanted to mark his protest against the taluk administration, which allegedly is not taking action on his petition on encroachment of his property

A resident of Kodur in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district climbed a telecom tower on January 28 to mark his protest against the taluk administration, which is allegedly not taking action on his petition on encroachment of his property.

Krishnamurthy, 47, climbed up a tower of about 100 feet, stating that he would not come down unless his complaint was resolved. The officials at Kodur panchayat informed the tahsildar, and Fire and Emergency Services. A rescue team rushed to the spot. Tahsildar V.S. Rajeev and other officers also reached the place. Assistant Fire Officer K.T. Rajappa and others succeeded in getting him down after assuring that officials would resolve his complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishnamurthy owned a site at Shantapura on which he had built a hut. In recent years, according to him, someone had encroached on his site. He had complained to the gram panchayat, tahsildar and other senior officers. As there had been no action on his complaint, he resorted to climbing up the tower to highlight his grievance.

Rajeev, the tahsildar, after listening to Krishnamurthy, said that he would get the survey of the site done on January 31, and ascertain the facts of the complaint.