Village stay successful in taking services to doorsteps, says MLA NImbannavar

November 19, 2022 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“The Deputy Commissioner’s village stay programme titled Zilladhikarigala Nade, Halli Kade launched by the State government has been very effective in taking the government facilities and services to the doorsteps of people,” Kalaghatagi MLA C.M. Nimbannavar has said.

Inaugurating the Deputy Commissioner’s village stay programme at government school premises of Neersagar village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday, he said that the government was focusing more on the development of villages.

He asked the officials to work with villagers to ensure effective implementation of government programmes and development works.

Listing out the various development works, he said requisite financial assistance had been extended for laying roads, building bridges and school buildings, water supply, and other infrastructure works in the constituency.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde said that the monthly village stay programme had increased the responsibility of the officials and also helped a great deal in understanding problems at the ground level.

Taking serious note of encroachments over government properties, Mr. Hegde asked the encroachers to clear the land immediately and those failing to do so would have to face criminal cases against them.

He also emphasised the need for local people and officials to prevent encroachments through proper awareness. A host of government officials attended the programme.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner and ZP CEO Suresh Itnal were given a grand welcome by the villagers. They brought them in a procession in an embellished bullock cart which was led by a group of folk artists. School children, members of self-help groups, and beneficiaries of various schemes took part in the procession.

Mr. Hegde visited various service centres in the village including PDS shop, milk producers’ cooperative society, and others. A formal handing over the anganwadi centre was also conducted on the occasion.

Responding to the plea by the residents, Mr. Hegde sanctioned road project and graveyard for the village. The bhoomi puja for the 3 km road between G. Basavanakoppa and Barshikoppa was conducted on the occasion.

As part of the programme, the district administration had set up various counters to receive the grievances and memoranda from the residents of Neersagar and surrounding villages.